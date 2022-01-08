Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $4,165.44

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,165.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,436.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

