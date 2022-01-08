Brokerages Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT at $17.25

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.61. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.