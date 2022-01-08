Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price at $39.58

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.