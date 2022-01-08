Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Target Price at GBX 216

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 213.50 ($2.88).

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 161.02 ($2.17) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.74.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

