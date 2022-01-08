Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. Analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

