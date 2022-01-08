Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $96.15

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,120,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. 10,283,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,714,512. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

