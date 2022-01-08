Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $394.15

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.42. 908,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.07. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.