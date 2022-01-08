Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $89.47

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE PSX opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

