Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target at $7.39

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

OTCMKTS SECYF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.