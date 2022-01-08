Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €139.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($157.95).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR SIX2 opened at €163.80 ($186.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is €154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.30. Sixt has a 52-week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.