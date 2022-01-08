Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €139.00

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($157.95).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ETR SIX2 opened at €163.80 ($186.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is €154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.30. Sixt has a 52-week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

