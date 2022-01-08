Brokerages Set Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT at $12.92

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $99,000.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.