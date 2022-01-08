Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $45.40

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.