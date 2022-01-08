Brokers Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.28.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.39.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.67 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

