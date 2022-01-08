BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of BRP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
