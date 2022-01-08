BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 788,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BRP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

