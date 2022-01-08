BSC Station (BSCS) Price Down 5% This Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $728,604.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

