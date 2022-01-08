Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

