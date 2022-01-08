Buckley Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $257.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.