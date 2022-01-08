Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average is $212.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.42.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

