Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

NYSE:V opened at $219.75 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

