Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.40.

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

