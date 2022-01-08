Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $166.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

