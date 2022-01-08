Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $185.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

