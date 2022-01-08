Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

