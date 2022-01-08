Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $596.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.