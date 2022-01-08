Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Trading Down 1.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 190,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 181,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYRN)
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.