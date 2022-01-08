Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Trading Down 1.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 190,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 181,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a P/E ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.72.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

