Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $52.49

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.49, but opened at $54.30. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 9,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

