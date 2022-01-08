Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,204 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 195.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 681.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $2,421,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 12.4% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.