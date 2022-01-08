Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 18,677 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 77,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.