Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

FNOV stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

