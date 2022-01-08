Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after acquiring an additional 368,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,907 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

BG opened at $97.02 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

