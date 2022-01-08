Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.70.

GOOS opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $66,841,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $20,160,544,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

