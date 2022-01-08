Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens currently has a C$132.00 price objective on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a C$149.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$150.90.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$156.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$147.32. The firm has a market cap of C$110.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

