Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources’ balanced and diverse production mix facilitates long-term value and reduces the risk profile. Canadian Natural’s acquisition of Athabasca Oil Sands project in 2017 has added significant value to its asset base and buoyed the production prospects. Notably, lower capital needs and improving operational efficiencies have enabled the company to generate significant free cash flow. What’s more, the company remains committed to investor friendly moves by the way of dividend payout and stock buybacks. However, Canadian Natural is set to face debt maturities each year out till 2027. Further, the C$3.25-billion term loan to fund the Devon Energy asset buy has worsened the company’s debt-to-capital ratio and led to higher interest outgo. The interplay of these factors account for the cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

