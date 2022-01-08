Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Trading Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price was down 6.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 196,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 540,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Specifically, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,159.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

