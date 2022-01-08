Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 16,710 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $71,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

ROK opened at $335.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average of $317.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

