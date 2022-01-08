Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 6,429 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $83,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

