Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.76 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

