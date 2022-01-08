Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $60,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $18,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $355.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

