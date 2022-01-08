Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $115.23 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $115,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $514.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

