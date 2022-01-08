Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $30.62 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $30,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $157.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.14.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

