Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $75.77 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $75,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,156.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,968.27.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

