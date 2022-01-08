Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 255,245 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,245 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.