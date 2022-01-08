Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 47,372 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

INTU stock opened at $567.56 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $641.00 and a 200-day moving average of $574.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

