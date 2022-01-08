Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 5,133 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

AMRC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

