Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,840 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

