Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $36,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after buying an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,545,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,353 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

