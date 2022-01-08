Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 886,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Seagen comprises about 1.0% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $150,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $144.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,135 shares of company stock worth $77,587,983. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.