Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 16,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.77% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $1,830,205. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

