Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 215,038 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,829 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,038 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $107,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.