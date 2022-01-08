Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 56,901 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,901 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Danaher worth $244,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $303.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

